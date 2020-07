Jose Mourinho walks out after getting frustrated with technical difficulties with the virtual post-match press conference



Spurs manager Jose Mourihno walks out of the post-match press conference after getting frustrated at technical diffculties on the virtual call. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 10 hours ago

Mourinho fears for future of 'beautiful game' after VAR decision shakes spurs



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he fears for the future of football after his side were on the wrong end of one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the season in a 3-1 loss at Sheffield.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago