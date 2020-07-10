Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United becomes first team in EPL to win 4 consecutive games by 3+ goals

Mid-Day Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Manchester United became the first team in the Premier League history to win four consecutive matches by three or more goals after they thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday at Villa Park. The Reds extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions. Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba scored for the...
