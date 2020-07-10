Manchester United becomes first team in EPL to win 4 consecutive games by 3+ goals

The New Indian Express RT @Xpress_Sports: #ManchesterUnited becomes the first team in #PremierLeague history to win four consecutive matches by three or more goal… 18 minutes ago

Muhammad Ruma RT @Official_mohnyc: Manchester United becomes the first team in Primer League history to win four games in a row with 3 goals margin.....… 42 minutes ago

Sports Express #ManchesterUnited becomes the first team in #PremierLeague history to win four consecutive matches by three or more… https://t.co/0cpR9Vju56 1 hour ago

CLASSIC DAM RT @sportingking365: Manchester United becomes the first team in premier league history to score 3 goals or more in 4 consecutive games. Th… 1 hour ago

Gbabe_skie RT @republic: Manchester United become first Premier League team to four successive wins with 3-goal advantage #MUFC #AVLMUN #PL https://t.… 2 hours ago

Republic Manchester United become first Premier League team to four successive wins with 3-goal advantage #MUFC #AVLMUN #PL https://t.co/NUn6XCxaal 2 hours ago