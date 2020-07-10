|
Manchester United becomes first team in EPL to win 4 consecutive games by 3+ goals
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Manchester United became the first team in the Premier League history to win four consecutive matches by three or more goals after they thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday at Villa Park. The Reds extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions. Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba scored for the...
|
|
|
|
