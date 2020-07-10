|
|
|
Paper Talk: Tottenham stunned by star’s wage demands; Leicester make shock approach for Real Madrid man
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Tottenham have been left stunned by Eric Dier's wage demands, while Leicester have made a bold move for a Real Madrid striker
The post Paper Talk: Tottenham stunned by star’s wage demands; Leicester make shock approach for Real Madrid man appeared first on teamtalk.com.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
10 Unselfish Teammates Who DESERVE More Praise!
These are the players who may not have been the biggest stars but did the hard work so that others could shine. From an Arsenal Invincible to a current Liverpool star, with stops at Real Madrid,..
Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 12:59Published
|
The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale!
Attracting interest from every big club in Europe. With outstanding pace, strength, and a vicious shot from range, Bale was regarded as the closest thing to Cristiano Ronaldo in world football, and..
Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:34Published
Tweets about this
|