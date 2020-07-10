|
‘That’s in Tottenham’s DNA, they will always disappoint you’ – Roy Keane’s brutal verdict on Spurs after yet another drab display
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Roy Keane delivered a typically brutal verdict on Tottenham following another drab display from Jose Mourinho’s men on Thursday night. Spurs failed to register a single shot on target during their 0-0 draw at Bournemouth, all-but ending their already-slim hopes of Champions League football next season. Keane once revealed legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex […]
