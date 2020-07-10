Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘That’s in Tottenham’s DNA, they will always disappoint you’ – Roy Keane’s brutal verdict on Spurs after yet another drab display

talkSPORT Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Roy Keane delivered a typically brutal verdict on Tottenham following another drab display from Jose Mourinho’s men on Thursday night. Spurs failed to register a single shot on target during their 0-0 draw at Bournemouth, all-but ending their already-slim hopes of Champions League football next season. Keane once revealed legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea [Video]

Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doubted Roy Keane’s opinion that David De Gea is overrated and that he would have saved Steven Bergwijn’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this

CassPlc

King Cass RT @FootyAccums: Roy Keane on Tottenham 🗣 "We shouldn’t be surprised, they have that in their makeup, that’s in their DNA, they will consta… 54 seconds ago

zzadil

Zizi Adil RT @Football__Tweet: Roy Keane: 🗣 "When you analyse Tottenham and you watch them closely, we shouldn’t be surprised. They have that type o… 3 minutes ago

konniichiiwa

BENSON & HEDGES RT @OsmanZtheGooner: Roy Keans sums up Tottenham as a football club today “That’s in Tottenham DNA, they will constantly disappoint you” ht… 3 minutes ago

porch__boy

Seyi Sugar Roy Keane on Tottenham: “When you analyse Tottenham and you watch them closely, we shouldn’t be surprised. They hav… https://t.co/mVJmF3KEe6 3 minutes ago

Chels_UK

Chelsea UK Roy Keane on #Tottenham: “When you analyse Tottenham and you watch them closely, we shouldn’t be surprised. They ha… https://t.co/KBycVRGTda 4 minutes ago

Rim_Rimmer

00:00 🌒 RT @LastWordOnSpurs: 🕵️‍♂️ Roy Keane on Tottenham Hotspur’s weak mentality that has always been part of the club’s DNA in the modern era:… 6 minutes ago

Timo_Utd

#MUFCholic RT @footballdaily: 🗣"We should not be surprised, they have that in their makeup, that is in their DNA, they will constantly disappoint you"… 11 minutes ago