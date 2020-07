De Bruyne contract concern, as agent admits statement maybe ‘woolly’ Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kevin de Bruyne will chase an 'improved contract' if Man City lose their CAS appeal against the two-year ban from the Champions League



