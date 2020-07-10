|
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho storms out of post-match Zoom press conference due to technical issues after Bournemouth draw
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho appeared to be in no mood to talk after his side’s goalless draw at relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Thursday. The 57-year-old stormed out of his post-match Zoom press conference early due to technical problems. To be fair, Jose Mourinho is not the first to do this after hearing my voice and won't […]
