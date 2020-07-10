Global  
 

Millwall 11/8 to beat Hull City in Saturday’s Championship matchup

SoccerNews.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Millwall win Odds: 11/8 @ 888sport Knowing only three points can realistically keep alive their fading play-off ambitions, Millwall will make the trip to an empty KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, with it appearing that their 2-1 win against Middlesbrough last week was just a minor bounce, Hull […]

