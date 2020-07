You Might Like

Tweets about this Tom Withers The Latest: Giants star catcher Posey opts of playing (from @AP) https://t.co/x4u6YcJLtD 1 minute ago masslivesports Buster Posey opts out of 2020 season: San Francisco Giants catcher latest star to decide he will not play https://t.co/g9XqEH8s7x 4 minutes ago Mike Stewart The Latest: Giants star catcher Posey opts of playing (from @AP) ⁦@MLB⁩ https://t.co/uCsZP92CGZ 4 minutes ago Christopher Smith Buster Posey opts out of 2020 season: San Francisco Giants catcher latest star to decide he will not play https://t.co/dEl34ULvx8 9 minutes ago Corona Update Bot RT @Sportsnet: .@SFGiants star catcher Buster Posey is the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavi… 9 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) The Latest: Giants star catcher Posey opts of playing https://t.co/c2HfW0VTDa #Baseball #DiseaseOutbreaks… https://t.co/1wGiAsgM5Q 9 minutes ago Sportsnet .@SFGiants star catcher Buster Posey is the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the… https://t.co/Br0K2gIjZV 9 minutes ago Corona Update Bot RT @Sportsnet: @SFGiants star catcher Buster Posey is the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavir… 9 minutes ago