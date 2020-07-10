Global  
 

Julio Jones – not Michael Thomas – is named the best wide receiver in the NFL

FOX Sports Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Julio Jones – not Michael Thomas – is named the best wide receiver in the NFLNFL brass dubbed Julio Jones the best wideout in the NFL, over the likes of Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr.
Tweets about this

RIPCaptainChill

Señor Fox RT @JBaileyNFL: @MySportsUpdate Michael Thomas is great He’s not worth this rating. DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones both clearly better, Keen… 7 minutes ago

Spectpooheagles

Christopher Davis. Twitch: Spectacularpooh2414 RT @Cdinbo: @justinallenbar1 @EAMaddenNFL Catches aren't an impressive stat when you get 30 targets a game and have the highest catchable p… 10 minutes ago

williben12

Benjamin Williams @StevenCheah He had 19 catches for 296 yards and 3 TD’s last year against your bucs?.. He may not be the most athle… https://t.co/hBza6WmINg 14 minutes ago

CaliDirtyBird

Ron @EAMaddenNFL @EAMaddenNFL So, Michael Thomas is 99OVR and not Julio Jones? 😴 https://t.co/w0Mt543yrY 34 minutes ago

JBaileyNFL

Jarrett Bailey @MySportsUpdate Michael Thomas is great He’s not worth this rating. DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones both clearly bett… https://t.co/BUQomTMZwJ 47 minutes ago

Pansa_7

Camilo Cienfuegos @FieldYates Michael Thomas is not better then Julio Jones 47 minutes ago

Cdinbo

Colin @justinallenbar1 @EAMaddenNFL Catches aren't an impressive stat when you get 30 targets a game and have the highest… https://t.co/R03eXeNPjC 3 hours ago

kludgyendymion

Kludgyendymion @KxngLenny_ @EAMaddenNFL 1 not a Saints fan 2 I even though I respect Michael Thomas I believe that Julio Jones is the best WR in the league 14 hours ago