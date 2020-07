Batalysta A FU followed up by an apology... ESPN Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski Apologizes For Telling Sen. Josh Hawley ‘F**k Yo… https://t.co/BFSLHA9c1F 24 seconds ago WopotYaer RT @Cernovich: ESPN Reporter Allegedly Tells Sen. Josh Hawley ‘F*** You’ Over NBA, China Criticism https://t.co/OaALKN6MNL 3 minutes ago Michael Major RT @DailyCaller: ESPN Reporter Allegedly Tells Sen. Josh Hawley ‘F*** You’ Over NBA, China Criticism https://t.co/qHtx9K6bDa 7 minutes ago 🅱️askerville @UnrighteousD Adrian Wojnarowski is the best basketball reporter in the world. Were he to lose his job with ESPN he… https://t.co/ypMsEFi5aP 10 minutes ago Ben Owen ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologizes after cussing out Sen. Josh Hawley for criticizing the NBA’s relationsh… https://t.co/GjQSIDeJ39 13 minutes ago Joe RT @chassie0094: Adrian Wojnarowski should be immediately fired. His fake apology is exactly that. How many of us would remain on the job i… 14 minutes ago Urban Radio Nation - Radio, Media, Sports, Culture RT @wfnz: Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri posted on Twitter what appeared to be a screen grab of a two-word email reply from longtime NBA insi… 21 minutes ago Jeff Klepacz On Friday, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley slammed the NBA for ignoring the rampant human rights abuse record of their par… https://t.co/GyIo7baOZy 26 minutes ago