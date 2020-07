Arsenal make surprise goalkeeper transfer decision after Martinez displays Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Martinez has been starting in goal for the Gunners since Bernd Leno suffered a season-ending injury last month



The post Arsenal make surprise goalkeeper transfer decision after Martinez displays appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this