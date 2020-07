Tessa RT @sidgustafson: Two horses die at Los Alamitos after track placed on probation – San Gabriel Valley Tribune https://t.co/y09aChtTou 8 hours ago

Sid Gustafson DVM Two horses die at Los Alamitos after track placed on probation – San Gabriel Valley Tribune https://t.co/y09aChtTou 8 hours ago

Jo Anne Normile RT @JoNormile: Making the news besides @racingwrongs This is AFTER “track probation” #HorseRacing cannot police itself @GavinNewsom Horse… 13 hours ago

Bruce Bender RT @KFIAM640: Tacy, a 5-year-old mare, and Alltime Favorite, a 2-year-old gelding, died after suffering racing injuries at Los Alamitos Rac… 19 hours ago

Jo Anne Normile Making the news besides @racingwrongs This is AFTER “track probation” #HorseRacing cannot police itself… https://t.co/Zh2LnT2iPD 21 hours ago

KFI AM 640 Tacy, a 5-year-old mare, and Alltime Favorite, a 2-year-old gelding, died after suffering racing injuries at Los Al… https://t.co/Ntn7lxhlIT 1 day ago

Redlands Daily Facts Two horses die at Los Alamitos after track placed on probation https://t.co/ciJ7rmFt0S 1 day ago