Cardiff City player ratings as Dion Sanderson has night to forget at Fulham Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Here is how each player rated for the Bluebirds against the Cottagers Here is how each player rated for the Bluebirds against the Cottagers 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this