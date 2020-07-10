Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardiff City player ratings as Dion Sanderson has night to forget at Fulham

Wales Online Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Cardiff City player ratings as Dion Sanderson has night to forget at FulhamHere is how each player rated for the Bluebirds against the Cottagers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this