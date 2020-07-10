Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Madrid beats Alavés 2-0 for 8th straight win in title march
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Madrid beats Alavés 2-0 for 8th straight win in title march
Friday, 10 July 2020 (
57 minutes ago
)
Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to help Real Madrid beat Alavés 2-0
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Ghislaine Maxwell
TikTok
Jeffrey Epstein
Coronavirus disease 2019
Amazon
California
Black Lives Matter
New York City
Naya Rivera
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
COVID 19
Tropical Storm
Hagia Sophia
Turkish
Turkey
Goya Foods
WORTH WATCHING
Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott
Bill Nye calls face masks a matter of 'life and death' on TikTok
Amazon Tells Employees Delete TikTok
Netflix Predicted To Go Up 32%