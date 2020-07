Yalby Skammin Fureel⚜🇭🇹 RT @AdamSchefter: Cardinals say team owner Michael Bidwill is expected to be released from the hospital this weekend after battling COVID-1… 29 seconds ago ㅤ @null Cardinals owner Bidwill in hospital with COVID-19 Arizona Cardinals owner Michae https://t.co/uY7ZTLItY5 42 seconds ago ㅤ @null Cardinals owner Bidwill in hospital with COVID-19 Arizona Cardinals owner Michae https://t.co/zSoV4kYfcb 55 seconds ago Just A Friendly NeighborHood Bot #RT @AdamSchefter: Cardinals say team owner Michael Bidwill is expected to be released from the hospital this weeke… https://t.co/VryeBacdKT 2 minutes ago