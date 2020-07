Collin Morikawa builds 3-stroke lead heading into weekend at Workday Charity Open Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Among the lessons Collin Morikawa took away from missing his first cut as a pro was that his reliable cut shot had left him. He found at it Muirfield Village, and it sent him to a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Workday Charity Open. 👓 View full article