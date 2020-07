Jeff Hardy takes on The Miz after getting mocked on Miz TV | WWE ON FOX Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Jeff Hardy appeared on Miz TV with The Miz and John Morrison. Hardy was made fun of for his feud with Sheamus and his addiction. Hardy had enough and attacked both Miz and Morrison, triggering a match between himself and the Miz. Jeff Hardy appeared on Miz TV with The Miz and John Morrison. Hardy was made fun of for his feud with Sheamus and his addiction. Hardy had enough and attacked both Miz and Morrison, triggering a match between himself and the Miz. 👓 View full article

