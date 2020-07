Western New York raises almost $14,000 on Day of Giving



On Tuesday, 7 Eyewitness News pledged $12,000 to the Buffalo Strong Campaign. Western New Yorkers came together to match that and raised almost $14,000. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago

Qualcomm teams up with Flipkart to debut HRX Branded Audio Products in India



Qualcomm has partnered with Flipkart to launch its maiden range of wireless audio products under the HRX brand. According to the Mashable, the new lineup of devices comes equipped with Qualcomm cVc.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago