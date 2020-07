Psoriasis injection okayed for Covid treatment Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

India's drug regulator has approved Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis for "restricted emergency use" to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told PTI on Friday. 👓 View full article

