Citing family reasons, Calgary Flames' Travis Hamonic becomes first NHL player to opt out of season's restart

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Travis Hamonic of the Flames is opting out of the NHL restart, his young daughter's battle last year with a respiratory illness being a key factor.
