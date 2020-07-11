Citing family reasons, Calgary Flames' Travis Hamonic becomes first NHL player to opt out of season's restart

Sports News Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic is the 1st player to opt out of the NHL's return, citing family reasons… https://t.co/rx9mCN6K3v 13 minutes ago Justin Levine RT @KdotAnderson: #Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic opts out of NHL's 'Return to Play' plan, citing family reasons https://t.co/raJDvxSBOH 1 hour ago Kristen Anderson #Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic opts out of NHL's 'Return to Play' plan, citing family reasons https://t.co/raJDvxSBOH 1 hour ago Sentinel Sports Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic is the 1st player to opt out of the NHL’s return, citing family reasons https://t.co/slCRZot6rR 2 hours ago Baltimore Sun Sports Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic is the 1st player to opt out of the NHL’s return, citing family reasons https://t.co/pn3CRkNNxt 2 hours ago Chicago Tribune Sports Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic is the first player to opt out of the NHL's return, citing family reasons.… https://t.co/G9reXtnLqY 2 hours ago