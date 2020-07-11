Global  
 

Raj CM, dy CM to record statement before police

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
The Rajasthan police has issued notices to chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their Congress government, sources said on Saturday.
