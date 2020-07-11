News24.com | 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies: Leeds United

Global  
 

Jack Charlton, a member of the England World Cup winning side that won the 1966 World Cup, has died aged 85, his former club Leeds United announced on Saturday.
 Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...

