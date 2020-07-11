Jack Charlton dead - Former England World Cup winner passes away aged 85
Saturday, 11 July 2020 (
1 hour ago) Former England defender and Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has died at the aged of 85, his family have this morning confirmed in a statement
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
1 hour ago
Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...
Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 00:50
Related news from verified sources
