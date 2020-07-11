Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Charlton dead - Former England World Cup winner passes away aged 85

Daily Star Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Jack Charlton dead - Former England World Cup winner passes away aged 85Former England defender and Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has died at the aged of 85, his family have this morning confirmed in a statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 00:50

 Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Greenwood: RFU cuts to be expected [Video]

Greenwood: RFU cuts to be expected

Former England World Cup winner Will Greenwood is not surprised about the RFU's plans to make 139 staff redundant in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
'I felt bad for Gazza after WC 98 omission' [Video]

'I felt bad for Gazza after WC 98 omission'

Twenty two years to the day former England midfielders Paul Merson and Jamie Redknapp discuss Paul Gascoigne's controversial omission from England's 1998 World Cup squad.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:22Published
Richard Herd dead aged 87 [Video]

Richard Herd dead aged 87

'Seinfeld' actor Richard Herd, who played George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) supervisor Mr. Wilhelm, passed away on Tuesday (26.05.20) at his Los Angeles home aged 87.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Jack Charlton: England World Cup winner and ex-Republic of Ireland boss dies aged 85

 Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, dies aged 85.
BBC News

England World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies at 85

 LONDON (AP) — Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who played alongside his brother, Bobby, in England’s World Cup-winning side in 1966 before...
Seattle Times

Jack Charlton: 'Big Jack' will remain one of football's great characters

 1966 World Cup winner who died on Friday night at the aged of 85 enjoyed a hugely successful playing career with Leeds United and England before going on to...
Independent


Tweets about this