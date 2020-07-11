Global  
 

Liverpool's Predicted XI: We predict Jurgen Klopp's side as they face European-football chasing Burnley in the Premier League

Shoot Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Liverpool’s Predicted XI: We predict Jurgen Klopp’s side as they face European-football chasing Burnley in the Premier League. The Reds won their first ever Premier League title a little two weeks ago and are now on track to break the Premier League points record if they keep winning games. Manchester City hold the record with […]
