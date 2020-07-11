Global  
 

“He deserves to lift trophy and he will lift the trophy” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on injured captain Jordan Henderson (Video)

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Captain Jordan Henderson limped off the pitch in Liverpool’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday. Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the midfielder won’t be playing again this season, but he will be there to lift the Premier League trophy after the Reds face Chelsea at Anfield on July 22nd. Injured or not, […]

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that captain Jordan Henderson will be out for the remainder of the season, but will be back in time for the next campaign.

