EXCLUSIVE: Drew McIntyre ‘excited’ by reports he could face Randy Orton at SummerSlam, maps out potential story Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SummerSlam is approaching for WWE and the Biggest Party of the Summer is always a big deal. Even though this year’s event will be taking place at their Performance Center in Orlando and not Boston as originally planned, WWE will be going all out to make sure the event they consider the next important to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this