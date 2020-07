England v West Indies: Rory burns plays a poor shot off the bowling of Royston Chase Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Rory Burns cuts a short and wide delivery from Royston Chase straight to John Campbell at backward point as England lose their first wicket in their second innings 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this