West Brom News Hound Leeds United fans all say the same thing after West Brom message https://t.co/KOydVYqz53 3 hours ago wannabeOG @ojomoetiosa1 @TheEuropeanLad And to extend that line of thought, if Leeds were to be promoted this season, then yo… https://t.co/hfN3oMqJIf 2 days ago Magic Marcelo 'So harsh', 'I'd be fuming' - Many Leeds United fans share the same view on the back of Marcelo Bielsa squad insight https://t.co/emLpog5KRx 4 days ago Asif Khan @rhiannonbluebab Leeds are coming up same year Liverpool have won the title....sad times for united fans https://t.co/BBVV3BRGdU 4 days ago Helen @tracydavidson27 @Jo_Lloyd8 Weather is the same here...though on the plus side,not raining. M has just been at the… https://t.co/Cwdra3vY2F 1 week ago JAB @Gelderdgary1979 As long as you don’t go over the top of WWFC, what Sheff United are doing is amazing and I hope th… https://t.co/zZd7a5PVLR 1 week ago