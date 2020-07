You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony



NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has received his knighthood from the Queen in a special open-air investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. The 100-year-old, who received a birthday card from the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:42 Published 8 hours ago Captain Sir Tom Moore 'honoured' to meet Queen



Captain Sir Tom Moore said he was honoured to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood, but declined to reveal what she said to him. The 100-year-old took the opportunity to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20 Published 8 hours ago Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom



Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Captain Sir Tom Moore honoured by David Beckham and FA as leader of 'Lionhearts inspirational heroes' team War veteran made head of squad of those who went 'above and beyond' during fight against Covid-19 pandemic

Independent 1 week ago





Tweets about this