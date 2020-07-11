Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brentford star Said Benrahma scores stunning goal days after being ‘congratulated’ on rumoured Chelsea transfer

talkSPORT Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Said Benrahma has given Chelsea fans another taste of what he could bring to Frank Lampard’s side as he scored a beautiful goal for Brentford on Saturday. The 24-year-old forward has enjoyed a brilliant season for the Championship side, with 15 goals and nine assists going into their clash against Derby County. And he maintained […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Havertz and Benrahma in striker hunt [Video]

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Havertz and Benrahma in striker hunt

A look at football rumours in the papers as Chelsea look intent on bolstering their striking options, with Kai Havertz and Said Benrahma thought to be on Lampard's wishlist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this

NigelAfeki

Nige RT @SkyFootball: Saïd Benrahma - that is sensational! ✨ What a goal from Brentford's star man! 🔥🎯 https://t.co/pFKDe0gAMw 1 minute ago