Brentford star Said Benrahma scores stunning goal days after being ‘congratulated’ on rumoured Chelsea transfer Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Said Benrahma has given Chelsea fans another taste of what he could bring to Frank Lampard’s side as he scored a beautiful goal for Brentford on Saturday. The 24-year-old forward has enjoyed a brilliant season for the Championship side, with 15 goals and nine assists going into their clash against Derby County. And he maintained […] 👓 View full article

