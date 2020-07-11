Styrian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton takes supreme pole position in wet qualifying
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix from pole position after a supreme lap in a rain-sodden qualifying fended off Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
Facts and figures ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix as the Red Bull Ring hosts its second race in a row. Valteri Bottas won the season's opener, with champion Lewis Hamilton failing to get on the podium.