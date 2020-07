Hereford FC prepare to move training further north to reduce expenses Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

HEREFORD FC manager Josh Gowling says that the club are hoping to move training into a more northerly location to reduced travelling costs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this James Thomas RT @HTnewsroom: Bulls prepare to move training base north to reduce traveling expenses Read more👉https://t.co/str7JlflKy https://t.co/gcNmx… 4 days ago Hereford Times Bulls prepare to move training base north to reduce traveling expenses Read more👉https://t.co/str7JlflKy https://t.co/gcNmxTl2nA 5 days ago