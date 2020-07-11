Global  
 

Watch as Anthony Joshua displays stunning upper body strength as he unleashes power hooks while sitting down

talkSPORT Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua showed off his remarkable upper body strength as he posted his first footage back in the gym on Saturday. The unified heavyweight champion has seemingly resumed ticking over with a pre-camp back at his old Finchley amateur club. In the video uploaded, AJ fired off a streak of powerful left hooks on the […]
