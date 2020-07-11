Celebs wish Big B & Abhishek a speedy recovery

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19



With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published 43 minutes ago Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered



From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16 Published 6 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Marathi celebs wish Big B a quick recovery Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the reports, the legendary actor was...

IndiaTimes 7 hours ago





Tweets about this