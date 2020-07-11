Celebs wish Big B & Abhishek a speedy recovery

Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they both have tested positive for COVID-19. No sooner did the announcement come in on twitter, wishes of speedy recovery started pouring in on social media from all sides.
Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him, and spread joy in nation after completing the quarantine time.
With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy..
From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16Published