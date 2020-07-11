Global  
 

Celebs wish Big B & Abhishek a speedy recovery

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they both have tested positive for COVID-19. No sooner did the announcement come in on twitter, wishes of speedy recovery started pouring in on social media from all sides.
News video: Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19

 Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him, and spread joy in nation after completing the quarantine time.

