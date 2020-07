Nick Wright: If the Celtics win the title, Jayson Tatum will become a superstar



Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard why he believes the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is a title away from becoming a certified NBA superstar. Hear the three discuss their chances in the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:46 Published 3 weeks ago

Jason Terry introduced as Arizona assistant coach



Jason Terry talks about joining the Wildcats as assistant coach Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:41 Published on June 6, 2020