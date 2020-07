Vidal keeps Barcelona in Liga fight beating Valladolid 1-0 Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Arturo Vidal scored for Barcelona to beat a feisty Valladolid 1-0 and keep the pressure on leader Real Madrid as the Spanish league approaches its climax Arturo Vidal scored for Barcelona to beat a feisty Valladolid 1-0 and keep the pressure on leader Real Madrid as the Spanish league approaches its climax 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this