Duke hires Boston Celtics assistant Kara Lawson to be its next women's basketball coach Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With the hire, former Tennessee women's basketball superstar Kara Lawson becomes the first Black coach in the history of Duke women's basketball.