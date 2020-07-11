Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix - how to watch, start time & more
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () One week after the thrilling 2020 Formula 1 opener, race action continues with the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on 12 July. Here's how and when you can watch the race
Facts and figures ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix as the Red Bull Ring hosts its second race in a row. Valteri Bottas won the season's opener, with champion Lewis Hamilton failing to get on the podium.
The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..
Red Bull's Max Verstappen led Styrian Grand Prix practice on Friday while Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashed his Renault and six-time Formula One world champion... The Age Also reported by •BBC News •Autosport