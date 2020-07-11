Global  
 

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix - how to watch, start time & more

Autosport Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
One week after the thrilling 2020 Formula 1 opener, race action continues with the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on 12 July. Here's how and when you can watch the race
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Styrian Grand Prix 01:50

 Facts and figures ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix as the Red Bull Ring hosts its second race in a row. Valteri Bottas won the season's opener, with champion Lewis Hamilton failing to get on the podium.

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener [Video]

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener

Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday.

F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula One makes its long-awaited return. It's been more than three months since the season was meant to kick off in Melbourne, with the..

Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix - Preview [Video]

Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix - Preview

The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..

Dominant Lewis Hamilton storms to pole position for Styrian Grand Prix in rain-soaked qualifying

 Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the wet conditions and stormed to pole position for Sunday’s first ever Styrian Grand Prix. It was great...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Mid-Day

Verstappen leads Styrian GP practice, Ricciardo crashes

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen led Styrian Grand Prix practice on Friday while Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashed his Renault and six-time Formula One world champion...
The Age Also reported by •BBC NewsAutosport

Driving rain washes out final practice at F1’s Styrian GP

 SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Driving rain washed out the final practice session for Formula One’s Styrian Grand Prix and threatened qualifying later Saturday....
Seattle Times


