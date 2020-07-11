Global  
 

England establish lead but West Indies boosted by late wickets on penultimate day of first test

talkSPORT Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Zak Crawley stepped up with the highest score of his short Test career as England established a hard-fought lead but a late surge from the West Indies bowlers left the tourists sensing a day five victory at the Ageas Bowl. After losing just three wickets in the first two sessions England blinked late in the […]
 West Indies coach Phil Simmons says he remains confident that his side can keep their cool and push for victory in the final day of their first Test against England.

