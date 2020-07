Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez unfazed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s move to 1st base Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rowdy Tellez doesn't think much is going to change for him on the Toronto Blue Jays, even as he is being asked by the team to share first-base duties with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this