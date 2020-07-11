Global  
 

Govt OKs use of skin ailment drug for Covid

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Itolizumab, for restricted emergency use on Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress. Itolizumab is already in use to cure skin ailment psoriasis. Drug maker Biocon has been selling the medicine under brand Alzumab in India for psoriasis since 2013.
