Real Madrid inch closer to Spanish League title Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Real Madrid could win La Liga on Monday after a routine 2-0 win over Alaves on Friday put them within touching distance of the title. With suspended skipper Sergio Ramos sitting in the stands, Karim Benzema took over the armband and then penalty duties, firing in from the spot before teeing up Marco Asensio to add a second at the... 👓 View full article