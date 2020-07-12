Global  
 

West Indies take charge as Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes fall

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
West Indies strengthened their grip on the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday after dismissing well-set batsman Zak Crawley for 76 and skipper Ben Stokes (46).  England were 253-5 in their second innings on the fourth day, just 139 runs ahead after West Indies scored 318 in the first innings, at the time of going to press....
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test

West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test 00:31

 West Indies coach Phil Simmons says he remains confident that his side can keep their cool and push for victory in the final day of their first Test against England.

Tweets about this

dna

DNA ENG vs WI 1st Test Day 4, LIVE: Half-Century! #ZakCrawley brings up his 80-ball 50 as #England take charge. #ENG: 1… https://t.co/2UIxNJVZtw 11 hours ago

100lbAColliweed

Carlton Livingston West Indies take charge of first Test again England on day three https://t.co/RJALaPCQ1U via @MailSport 2 days ago

STEVEHAAGSPORT

Steve Haag Sports RT @MailSport: West Indies take charge of the first Test as they close in on England's first innings total with seven wickets still in hand… 2 days ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport West Indies take charge of the first Test as they close in on England's first innings total with seven wickets stil… https://t.co/RBuqFqI1xs 2 days ago

ClubPayLtd

ClubPay: automate; improve Test Match Special - Day 2: Holder hammers England as West Indies take charge - BBC Sounds https://t.co/FCPeTTQTE0 #cricket #clubpay 2 days ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport West Indies take charge of first Test as they close in on England's first innings total with seven wickets still in… https://t.co/Ugb2TAtSHQ 2 days ago

kevinjamesriley

kevin james riley Poor day for England. Holder helps West Indies take charge https://t.co/zBbRvjZqjz 2 days ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI Ben Stokes Can Emulate Virat Kohli’s Captaincy: Nasser Hussain Backs The Former For Stand-In Captain Although Ben S… https://t.co/a1xndH0UtE 1 week ago