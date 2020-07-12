West Indies take charge as Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes fall
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () West Indies strengthened their grip on the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday after dismissing well-set batsman Zak Crawley for 76 and skipper Ben Stokes (46). England were 253-5 in their second innings on the fourth day, just 139 runs ahead after West Indies scored 318 in the first innings, at the time of going to press....
England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the..
