Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC 251 highlights: Watch Jiri Prochazka score stunning KO on UFC debut to leave former title contender Volkan Oezdemir out cold

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Jiri Prochazka announced himself as the newest contender in the UFC light-heavyweight division with a stunning knockout of former title contender Volkan Oezdimir. The former Rizin world champion was making his debut on Fight Island at UFC 251 and made sure to grab as many headlines as he could whilst closing out the preliminary card […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi 01:54

 Champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal make weight for their UFC 251 welterweight title fight at new "Fight Island" comlpex in Abu Dhabi

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
Gilroy High wrestling coach Cormier earns UFC title fight [Video]

Gilroy High wrestling coach Cormier earns UFC title fight

Gilroy High wrestling coach Cormier earns UFC title fight

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 00:46Published
Conor McGregor among favourites to enter 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle following UFC retirement [Video]

Conor McGregor among favourites to enter 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle following UFC retirement

Conor McGregor among favourites to enter 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle following UFC retirement The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is a popular choice for this..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Jiri Prochazka thrills in debut with incredible knockout of Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251

 Prochazka showed how dangerous he can be in taking out a former light heavyweight title contender.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this