Austin NY Post : ESPN has scrapped NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski’s trip to Orlando this week to report from the NBA bubbl… https://t.co/dtU2a172rr 54 seconds ago sport4fan RT @USATODAY: ESPN has suspended the popular NBA reporter without pay for a profane email he sent to Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missou… 2 minutes ago Kevin Old #StayHome ESPN has scrapped NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski’s trip to Orlando this week to report from the NBA bubble, accordi… https://t.co/oiOZUtkWR8 5 minutes ago USA TODAY ESPN has suspended the popular NBA reporter without pay for a profane email he sent to Republican Sen. Josh Hawley,… https://t.co/ozMb8OBmTg 12 minutes ago Tweet_actu ESPN suspends NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski after profane email to Sen. Hawley: reports #communication #report https://t.co/0X5a2GOl03 47 minutes ago Larry Brown Report from @sportsrapport says ESPN has suspended Adrian Wojnarowski for his profane email to US Senator @HawleyMO https://t.co/4wg7f2Njmt 1 hour ago brooksea RT @F4phantomphan89: Report: ESPN suspends Adrian Wojnarowski for emailing 'F--- you' to Sen. Josh Hawley https://t.co/M1CW2gl4NM 1 hour ago Rahsaan Report: ESPN suspends Adrian Wojnarowski for emailing 'F--- you' to Sen. Josh Hawley https://t.co/d2wsaC4Zj6 1 hour ago