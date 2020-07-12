|
‘ROBBED’ – Some UFC fans fume after Max Holloway loses to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251 in close fight
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Some UFC fans were left seriously unhappy with the result of Max Holloway’s fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251. The second of three main world title fights at UFC 251 on Fight Island ended with the Australian retaining his featherweight world title after a five-round thriller. After dropping Volkanovski twice in the opening two […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this