Champion Lewis Hamilton storms to Styrian GP pole in wet conditions

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Defending six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton delivered one of his greatest qualifying performances in treacherous rain-swept conditions on Saturday when he stormed to pole position for the Styrian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver, who struggled in practice on Friday, bounced back to his best with a fastest lap in one minute...
