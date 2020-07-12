Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC 251 results: Paige VanZant sends classy message after suffering first round submission defeat to Amanda Ribas on Fight Island

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Paige VanZant congratulated Amanda Ribas instantly after being submitted during their main card fight at UFC 251 on Fight Island. The flyweight contender was forced to tap out in the first round during the contest on Yas Island after being taken down and cranked in an arm bar. As the betting underdog, few will have […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi 01:54

 Champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal make weight for their UFC 251 welterweight title fight at new "Fight Island" comlpex in Abu Dhabi

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dana White on what to expect on 'Fight Island,' talks Conor McGregor [Video]

Dana White on what to expect on 'Fight Island,' talks Conor McGregor

Colin Cowherd asks Dana White what UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi will be like. White also said he thinks currently retired Connor McGregor still has a few fights left in him.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 07:04Published
Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker

UFC has one more Fight Night to get through before heading to Fight Island. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker headlines that card in what promises to be a classic. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 16:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Paige VanZant told to retire from MMA after first round submission at UFC 251

Paige VanZant told to retire from MMA after first round submission at UFC 251 Paige VanZant has been urged to end her MMA career after he disappointing showing in her first round loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on...
Daily Star


Tweets about this