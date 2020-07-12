Global  
 

UFC 251 RESULT: Kamaru Usman dominates Jorge Masvidal on Fight Island to equal Georges St-Pierre’s welterweight record

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 July 2020
Kamaru Usman cemented his reputation as one of the best welterweights in UFC history as he dominated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ may well have spent an entire training camp preparing for sparring partner Gilbert Burns, but delivered an equally dominant performance over late replacement Masvidal. The Miami-native, who […]
