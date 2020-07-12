UFC 251 latest: Michael Bisping brands rival Dan Henderson ‘a cheating c***’ while on commentary duty Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Michael Bisping delivered a withering assessment of bitter rival Dan Henderson on social media during commentary duties at UFC 251. The former middleweight champion branded ‘Hendo’ a ‘c***’ and a ‘w*****’ in a foul-mouthed tirade whilst on Fight Island. Bisping and Henderson fought twice during their respective careers, with both men claiming a win apiece. […] 👓 View full article

